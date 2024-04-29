Watch the newest commercials from Bose, Weber, Lowe’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards stars in a spot for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Weber shows off its Weber Slate Rust-Resistant Griddle. And Lowe’s hypes its continuing SpringFest deals.