Watch the newest commercials from Bose, Weber, Lowe’s and more

Published on April 29, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards stars in a spot for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Weber shows off its Weber Slate Rust-Resistant Griddle. And Lowe’s hypes its continuing SpringFest deals.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Anthony Edwards Doesn't Need To Hit Pause on His Game
Bose: Anthony Edwards Doesn't Need To Hit Pause on His Game
Premiered on: Inside the NBA, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Life
Ruggable: Life
Premiered on: See No Evil, Investigation Discovery
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Ready, Set, Griddle
Weber: Ready, Set, Griddle
Premiered on: ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Big Questions
Ruggable: Big Questions
Premiered on: Maine Cabin Masters, Magnolia Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
SpringFest: More Spring: Soil, Paints, Stains and Appliances
Lowe's: SpringFest: More Spring: Soil, Paints, Stains and Appliances
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,494,489,832 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,460,809 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
