Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Acorns, Qatar Airways and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Buick shows off some of the “life-enhancing innovations” it’s been working on. Acorns explains how its round-up investing system works. (See Monday’s Hot Spots for another current Acorns ad featuring a talking squirrel voiced by Christopher Walken.) And Qatar Airways calls attention to its sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, coming up in November.

Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing

Get your tickets for the Sept. 13 virtual event
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Better
Buick: Better
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 294,715,946 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,172,160 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.70%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
The Countdown to FIFA World Cup
Qatar Airways: The Countdown to FIFA World Cup
Premiered on: Bloomberg Markets: The Open, Bloomberg HD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 12,562,626 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $199,068 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.71%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Better Future
Walden University: A Better Future
Premiered on: Family Feud, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 68,881,703 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,845 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 8.65%
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Style Is a Superpower
Dia&Co: Style Is a Superpower
Premiered on: Hoarding: Buried Alive, TLC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,461,431 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,241 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Problem
Acorns: Problem
Premiered on: Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, Comedy.TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Pepsi, American Airlines, Subway and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse glossary

Key words and terms brands should know
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pepsi, American Airlines, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pepsi, American Airlines, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Acorns, Cîroc and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Acorns, Cîroc and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Acorns, Genesis and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Acorns, Genesis and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, McDonald’s, PNC and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, McDonald’s, PNC and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more