Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Acorns, Qatar Airways and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Buick shows off some of the “life-enhancing innovations” it’s been working on. Acorns explains how its round-up investing system works. (See Monday’s Hot Spots for another current Acorns ad featuring a talking squirrel voiced by Christopher Walken.) And Qatar Airways calls attention to its sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, coming up in November.