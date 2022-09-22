Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 22, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A Calm app user says, “I meditate because I would probably lose my mind if I didn’t.” Talk show host Rachael Ray wants you to know that she’s partnered with Home Chef, which now offers “exclusive Rachael recipes.” And actor John Hoogenakker says that Spectrum Mobile has the ideal 5G network for the new iPhone 14 Pro.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Underdog: Instant $200 Credit
DraftKings: Underdog: Instant $200 Credit
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Teenager: Safe Drivers Save 40%
Allstate: Teenager: Safe Drivers Save 40%
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,457,157,314 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,092,498 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.87%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Meditation
Calm: Meditation
Premiered on: Pro Motocross Championship, Mav TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 209,390,635 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $938,117 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Win Win Win
Spectrum Mobile: Win Win Win
Premiered on: Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 657,695,556 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $619,542 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.28%
Attention Index: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)
Don't Dine Out, Cook In
Home Chef: Don't Dine Out, Cook In
Premiered on: Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home, FYI
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 338,343,135 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,026,756 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.99%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
