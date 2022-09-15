Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Tarama Blue, a Charles Schwab financial consultant, speaks metaphorically about market turbulence. FanDuel hypes its Same Game Parlay offer in time for tonight’s Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL game. And a man who likes to smell his own beard shares that creepy personal detail with improbably patient “Jake from State Farm.”