Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 15, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Tarama Blue, a Charles Schwab financial consultant, speaks metaphorically about market turbulence. FanDuel hypes its Same Game Parlay offer in time for tonight’s Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL game. And a man who likes to smell his own beard shares that creepy personal detail with improbably patient “Jake from State Farm.”

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Too Personal: Beard
State Farm: Too Personal: Beard
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,715,767,119 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,218,891 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Chargers vs. Chiefs: No Sweat Same Game Parlay
FanDuel: Chargers vs. Chiefs: No Sweat Same Game Parlay
Premiered on: The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,381,720,053 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,162,811 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.04%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
First Flight
Charles Schwab: First Flight
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 193,176,533 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,327,534 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.35%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Transformational Results
True Botanicals: Transformational Results
Premiered on: Early Rush, Newsy
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 162,572,522 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $735,423 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Otherworldly
LiDL: Otherworldly
Premiered on: Rachael Ray, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 30,729,932 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,253 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kroger, Arby’s, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kroger, Arby’s, Kohl’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more