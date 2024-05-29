Watch the newest commercials from Hermès, Cheerios, Little Caesars and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its $3.99 Crazy Puffs. “The Office” stars Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) eat breakfast—Honey Nut Cheerios—together in the latest from Cheerios. And French equestrian Olympic medalist Astier Nicolas stars in a stylish spot from Hermès.