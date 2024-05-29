Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hermès, Cheerios, Little Caesars and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 29, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Nationwide, Uniqlo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its $3.99 Crazy Puffs. “The Office” stars Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) eat breakfast—Honey Nut Cheerios—together in the latest from Cheerios. And French equestrian Olympic medalist Astier Nicolas stars in a stylish spot from Hermès.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Productivity: Nailed It
Meta Quest: Productivity: Nailed It
Premiered on: The Hangover, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 12,991,417 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $92,948 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.52%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Love Language
Cheerios: Love Language
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
You Are Bountiful. It's in Your Nature.
Nature's Bounty: You Are Bountiful. It's in Your Nature.
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
More Summer Fun!
Little Caesars Pizza: More Summer Fun!
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 502,089,431 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,712,616 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.36%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Behind the Saddle With Astier Nicolas
Hermès: Behind the Saddle With Astier Nicolas
Premiered on: 2024 Roland-Garros Tennis, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Delta Air Lines, McDonald’s, Chubbies and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Trivago, The Home Depot, T-Mobile and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from VW, Apple, Outback Steakhouse and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Nationwide, Uniqlo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Nationwide, Uniqlo and more
Watch the newest commercials from CarGurus, McDonald’s, Peacock and more

Watch the newest commercials from CarGurus, McDonald’s, Peacock and more
Watch the newest commercials from Tropicana, Bud Light, Chevron and more

Watch the newest commercials from Tropicana, Bud Light, Chevron and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Dove, Skechers and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Dove, Skechers and more
Watch the newest commercials from The Farmer’s Dog, Peacock, National University and more

Watch the newest commercials from The Farmer’s Dog, Peacock, National University and more
Watch the newest commercials from Swiffer, CeraVe, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Swiffer, CeraVe, Kohl’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Kohl’s, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Kohl’s, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Firehouse Subs, Kraft, KFC and more

Watch the newest commercials from Firehouse Subs, Kraft, KFC and more