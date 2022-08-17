Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 17, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A travel-weary Dan Levy, exhausted from a series of red-eye flights, helps Citi promote the Citi Custom Cash Card. (See a previous Dan Levy Citi spot in Hot Spots, June 29, 2021.) Neal Patrick Harris and David Burtka star in the latest from HelloFresh. And Mercedes-Benz shows off its new all-electric EQB compact SUV.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
HelloFresh x Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
HelloFresh: HelloFresh x Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 169,546,330 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $918,258 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.63%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Red Eye
Citi (Credit Card): Red Eye
Premiered on: MLB Central, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 327,663,008 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,914,856 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.75%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Secret Identity
GEICO: Secret Identity
Premiered on: PGA Korn Ferry Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,141,431,884 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,004,930 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Dimensions
Mercedes-Benz: New Dimensions
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 497,543,000 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,214,712 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.69%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Night Out
Morningstar Farms: Night Out
Premiered on: You Live in What?, Destination America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,960,925 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $84,550 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
