Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hilton, GoDaddy, Burger King and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 12, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from the NFL, Captain Morgan, Pepsi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The proprietors of a bakery realize they “can do anything”—like, add a “chookie” (cheesecake cookie) to their menu—in the latest from GoDaddy. Hilton says, “When you and your team need space to work, and a place to eat, it matters where you stay.” And Burger King reboots its famous jingle. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Burger King reimagines 1970s ‘Have It Your Way’ jingle in first work from OKRP.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Legendary Deals: Red
Amazon: Legendary Deals: Red
Premiered on: Access Daily With Mario & Kit, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,708,042,770 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,692,999 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
More Space to Work and Eat
Hilton Hotels Worldwide: More Space to Work and Eat
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 952,403,754 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,634,616 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.81%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
WhopperWhopper
Burger King: WhopperWhopper
Premiered on: Ghost Whisperer, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,253,823,682 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,000,456 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Dodger's Story
Jinx: Dodger's Story
Premiered on: Wake Up America, Newsmax TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,247,633 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $647,215 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.94%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
The Chookie
GoDaddy: The Chookie
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 698,553,379 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,548,670 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
