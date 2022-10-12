Watch the newest commercials from Hilton, GoDaddy, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The proprietors of a bakery realize they “can do anything”—like, add a “chookie” (cheesecake cookie) to their menu—in the latest from GoDaddy. Hilton says, “When you and your team need space to work, and a place to eat, it matters where you stay.” And Burger King reboots its famous jingle. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Burger King reimagines 1970s ‘Have It Your Way’ jingle in first work from OKRP.”)