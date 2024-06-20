Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Purple, Hello Bello and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 20, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its current “epic deals” on shorts, dresses and more. Purple, in a :30 and a :15 cutdown, says you can save up to $800 on its mattress sets right now. And Hello Bello promotes a free diaper offer in a commercial with a QR code.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Epic Deals on Top Summer Picks: Shorts, Dresses and Clearance
Kohl's: Epic Deals on Top Summer Picks: Shorts, Dresses and Clearance
Premiered on: Eve, Cleo TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,827,438,424 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,724,060 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Selling Spot $800 off
Purple Mattress: Selling Spot $800 off
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 414,806,855 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,406,524 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Selling Spot $800 off + MFRM
Purple Mattress: Selling Spot $800 off + MFRM
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 414,806,855 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,406,524 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Free Diapers
Hello Bello: Free Diapers
Premiered on: CNN This Morning, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Reveal
SkyTrak: Reveal
Premiered on: Fairways of Life with Matt Adams, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
