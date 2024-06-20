Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Purple, Hello Bello and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its current “epic deals” on shorts, dresses and more. Purple, in a :30 and a :15 cutdown, says you can save up to $800 on its mattress sets right now. And Hello Bello promotes a free diaper offer in a commercial with a QR code.