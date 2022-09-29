Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kim Kardashian hypes the launch of a “brand-new system of bra solutions” from Skims, her shapewear/clothing brand. The Maytag Man (Colin Ferguson) promotes the Pet Pro Washer, a washing machine designed to remove pet hair from laundry. And Kohl’s says, “Get ready for fall—and falling prices” during its Friends & Family Sale, now through Oct. 2.