Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 29, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kim Kardashian hypes the launch of a “brand-new system of bra solutions” from Skims, her shapewear/clothing brand. The Maytag Man (Colin Ferguson) promotes the Pet Pro Washer, a washing machine designed to remove pet hair from laundry. And Kohl’s says, “Get ready for fall—and falling prices” during its Friends & Family Sale, now through Oct. 2.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Spoiled Pets
Maytag: Spoiled Pets
Premiered on: 9-1-1, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Solutions
SKIMS: Solutions
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Fall Sale: Free Air Pump + Save $100
Lectric eBikes: Fall Sale: Free Air Pump + Save $100
Premiered on: Wake Up America, Newsmax TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 60,649,711 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $366,653 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.89%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Wear Your Way
Mejuri: Wear Your Way
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 63,838,138 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $163,727 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Friends and Family Sale: Sweats, Table Decor and Fall Styles
Kohl's: Friends and Family Sale: Sweats, Table Decor and Fall Styles
Premiered on: The Devil Wears Prada, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,426,235,993 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,818,417 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
