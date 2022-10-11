Watch the newest commercials from the NFL, Captain Morgan, Pepsi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints talks about NFL Votes, a league-wide initiative focused on voter registration and education. Pepsi serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its new “Footloose”-themed ad. (Ad Age’s Gillian Follett has the backstory—and the 150-second version: “Watch Pepsi’s ‘Footloose’ remake with Chloe Bailey.”) And Captain Morgan says, “Never let the away team feel too at home.”