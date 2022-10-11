Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from the NFL, Captain Morgan, Pepsi and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 11, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Kia, GE and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints talks about NFL Votes, a league-wide initiative focused on voter registration and education. Pepsi serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its new “Footloose”-themed ad. (Ad Age’s Gillian Follett has the backstory—and the 150-second version: “Watch Pepsi’s ‘Footloose’ remake with Chloe Bailey.”) And Captain Morgan says, “Never let the away team feel too at home.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Footloose
Pepsi: Footloose
Premiered on: iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 90,067,871 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $888,012 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Away Team
Captain Morgan: Away Team
Premiered on: NFL Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,016,961 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $109,609 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Judy Rankin With Gratitude … From An Accidental Trailblazer
LPGA: Judy Rankin With Gratitude … From An Accidental Trailblazer
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Election Day
NFL: Election Day
Premiered on: NFL GameDay View, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Vulnerable to Inconsistency
Mediheal: Vulnerable to Inconsistency
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 997,274 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,424 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 8.90%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
