Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 09, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Garfield, the cat from the comic strip, is thrilled to see an Olive Garden TV commercial for its lasagna in a commercial-within-a-commercial that also promotes “The Garfield Movie.” Liberty Mutual’s Doug (David Hoffman) tries to use a fireman’s pole. (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well—and the LiMu Emu takes the elevator.) A man and woman who mix Liquid I.V. powder into their water suddenly become airborne.

Ad Age TV & Streaming Summit

Explore the future of TV with us in May
Register here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
LiMu Emu and Doug: Firepole
Liberty Mutual: LiMu Emu and Doug: Firepole
Premiered on: Gold Rush: White Water, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,834,534,875 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,198,110 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Hello George
Volkswagen: Hello George
Premiered on: The Wild Sides, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 856,147,102 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,855,744 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Garfield Movie: Lasagna Made With More of What You Love
Olive Garden: The Garfield Movie: Lasagna Made With More of What You Love
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of New Jersey, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,166,678,915 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,498,603 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tear, Pour, Live More
Liquid I.V.: Tear, Pour, Live More
Premiered on: Formula 1 Racing, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 245,304,353 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,459,839 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Garfield Movie: Odor Control and Lasagna
Fresh Step: The Garfield Movie: Odor Control and Lasagna
Premiered on: Shark Tank, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more

Watch the newest commercials from Olay, Live Nation, Aleve and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more
Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more

Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Mill, Spectrum and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carl’s Jr., Coke, Sling and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Fandango, Intuit QuickBooks and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Fandango, Intuit QuickBooks and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bose, Weber, Lowe’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bose, Weber, Lowe’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hefty, Southwest Airlines, Apartments.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hefty, Southwest Airlines, Apartments.com and more