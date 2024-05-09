Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: Garfield, the cat from the comic strip, is thrilled to see an Olive Garden TV commercial for its lasagna in a commercial-within-a-commercial that also promotes “The Garfield Movie.” Liberty Mutual’s Doug (David Hoffman) tries to use a fireman’s pole. (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well—and the LiMu Emu takes the elevator.) A man and woman who mix Liquid I.V. powder into their water suddenly become airborne.