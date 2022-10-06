Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Osmo, Lexus, Truff and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Osmo mascot Mo explains that the company makes “magical games that teach kids all kinds of important stuff, like math and reading—even coding.” Truff hypes its truffle-infused hot sauce. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory: “Hot sauce brand Truff debuts first TV ad after social media success.”) And “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” serves as the soundtrack for a fantastical Lexus commercial.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Can’t Get Enough TRUFF
TRUFF: You Can’t Get Enough TRUFF
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Characters
Lexus: Characters
Premiered on: Enough, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,582,150,901 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,650,434 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.20%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Today's Technology
National Football Foundation (NFF): Today's Technology
Premiered on: College Football, SEC Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,161,463 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,414 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Meet Osmo
Osmo: Meet Osmo
Premiered on: Dateline, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Here for the Changes
Coterie Baby: Here for the Changes
Premiered on: Murder, She Wrote, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,730,801 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,299 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.94%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more

Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more
Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more

Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more