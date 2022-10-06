Watch the newest commercials from Osmo, Lexus, Truff and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Osmo mascot Mo explains that the company makes “magical games that teach kids all kinds of important stuff, like math and reading—even coding.” Truff hypes its truffle-infused hot sauce. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory: “Hot sauce brand Truff debuts first TV ad after social media success.”) And “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” serves as the soundtrack for a fantastical Lexus commercial.