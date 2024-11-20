Watch the newest commercials from Ram Trucks, Kohl’s, Target and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kohl’s says, “A little good goes a long way” in a spot that promotes its Kohl’s Cares Goods for Good initiative. Target reveals that Santa Claus has a side gig. And former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt stars in the latest from Ram Trucks.