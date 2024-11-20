Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Ram Trucks, Kohl’s, Target and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 20, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kohl’s says, “A little good goes a long way” in a spot that promotes its Kohl’s Cares Goods for Good initiative. Target reveals that Santa Claus has a side gig. And former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt stars in the latest from Ram Trucks.

TV and streaming ad prices in 2024-25

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Santa's Side Gig
Target: Holidays: Santa's Side Gig
Premiered on: Living Single, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,794,051,301 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,270,406 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.66%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Délicieux
Rosetta Stone: Délicieux
Premiered on: The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, Discovery Family Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,040,851 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,032 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.73%
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Christmas Is Coming
Coca-Cola: Christmas Is Coming
Premiered on: Fútbol Americano Universitario, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 797,718 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $115,744 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.01%
Attention Index: 200 (100% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Calling: Football
Ram Trucks: The Calling: Football
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,079,604,682 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,176,345 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.41%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Blanket Fort
Kohl's: Blanket Fort
Premiered on: Lyla in the Loop, PBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,680,321,217 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,320,635 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
