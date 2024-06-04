Watch the newest commercials from Prudential, Verizon, Sephora and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Prudential tells the story of a woman named Karen who is on the verge of retirement. Verizon hypes a streaming bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix and Max for $20/month. And Selena Gomez promotes her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty in the latest from Sephora.