Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Prudential, Verizon, Sephora and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 04, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, McDonald's, Hulu and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Prudential tells the story of a woman named Karen who is on the verge of retirement. Verizon hypes a streaming bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix and Max for $20/month. And Selena Gomez promotes her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty in the latest from Sephora.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Life's More Fun
Supercell: Life's More Fun
Premiered on: NBA Today, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Being Rare
Sephora: Being Rare
Premiered on: Chicago Med, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Stop Pretending
Verizon: Stop Pretending
Premiered on: All of Us, Cleo TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,438,907,664 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,491,267 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.47%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Protect Your Life's Work
Prudential: Protect Your Life's Work
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,029,499 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,252 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.77%
Attention Index: 41 (59% more interruptions than avg.)
Red Hot Buys: Dresses and Swimwear
Kohl's: Red Hot Buys: Dresses and Swimwear
Premiered on: Fire Masters, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,888,428,804 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,864,444 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
