Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 18, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NFL star Davante Adams gets his very own in-house Taco Bell—literally in his house—in the latest from Taco Bell. Pepsi says pizza is “better with Pepsi” in a spot for Pepsi Zero Sugar. And Under Armour serves up a back-to-school spot that focuses on a specific institution: James W. Martin High School of Arlington, Texas.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Order #1: Taco Bell x Davante Adams
Taco Bell: Order #1: Taco Bell x Davante Adams
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,316,507,089 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,584,541 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Kevinverse
DraftKings: The Kevinverse
Premiered on: The News With Shepard Smith, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pizza
Pepsi Zero Sugar: Pizza
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 285,387,905 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $992,795 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Good to Be Back
Under Armour: Good to Be Back
Premiered on: Baseball, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,194,363 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,511 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.02%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Less Sets You Free: Resignation
Siggi's Dairy: Less Sets You Free: Resignation
Premiered on: Morning in America With Adrienne Bankert, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,940,366 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,976 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, HelloFresh, Mercedes-Benz and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Pepsi, American Airlines, Subway and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Acorns, Cîroc and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

