Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Pepsi, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: NFL star Davante Adams gets his very own in-house Taco Bell—literally in his house—in the latest from Taco Bell. Pepsi says pizza is “better with Pepsi” in a spot for Pepsi Zero Sugar. And Under Armour serves up a back-to-school spot that focuses on a specific institution: James W. Martin High School of Arlington, Texas.