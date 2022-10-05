Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 05, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Toyota says, “Never underestimate the power of a nudge” in a spot that highlights its Need a Nudge initiative in support of non-profit organizations. Jack in the Box spokescharacter Jack Box hypes the return of Monster Tacos. And in the latest from Honey Nut Cheerios, Ice-T leads a spin class—which confuses the students in the spin class.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Spin Class
Cheerios: Spin Class
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,079,960,341 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,741,637 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Training Wheels
Toyota: Training Wheels
Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,052,194,258 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,316,992 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.57%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Halloween Costume
Jack in the Box: Halloween Costume
Premiered on: NFL Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 148,016,648 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $684,841 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Colors of Emotion: Gold
Cadillac: Colors of Emotion: Gold
Premiered on: Center Court Live, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 564,608,835 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,014,105 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.10%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Let's Ace This Thing
Starbucks: Let's Ace This Thing
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 28,225,191 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $302,142 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
