Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Jack in the Box, Cheerios and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Toyota says, “Never underestimate the power of a nudge” in a spot that highlights its Need a Nudge initiative in support of non-profit organizations. Jack in the Box spokescharacter Jack Box hypes the return of Monster Tacos. And in the latest from Honey Nut Cheerios, Ice-T leads a spin class—which confuses the students in the spin class.