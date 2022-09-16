Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Pinterest says, “Don’t don’t yourself.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Pinterest urges users to defy self-doubt in global campaign from Uncommon.”) Waterpik fans get a little too excited in a spot with the tagline “Share the obsession.” And Grubhub explains the real meaning of pizza night.