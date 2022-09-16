Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 16, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Pinterest says, “Don’t don’t yourself.” (Ad Age’s  Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Pinterest urges users to defy self-doubt in global campaign from Uncommon.”) Waterpik fans get a little too excited in a spot with the tagline “Share the obsession.” And Grubhub explains the real meaning of pizza night.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pizza Night
Grubhub: Pizza Night
Premiered on: MasterChef, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 192,274,057 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,122,622 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.98%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Judgement
Pinterest: Judgement
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Next Level: '94 to '26
Verizon: Next Level: '94 to '26
Premiered on: UEFA Champions League Post Match Show, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,601,776,816 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,453,844 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.27%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Procrastination
Pinterest: Procrastination
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Share the Obsession
Waterpik: Share the Obsession
Premiered on: Event Horizon, AMC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 146,602,145 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $572,994 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
