Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Amp says that on its platform “the music is picked by people, not algorithms.” Jeff Bridges speaks from the heart in a campaign from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. (Ad Age’s  Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Jeff Bridges reflects on COVID and chemo in AstraZeneca PSA.”) And WhatsApp promotes “Naija Odyssey,” a short (12-minute) original film about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Meta-owned messaging app will drop on its social media channels and Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 21.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Naija Odyssey
WhatsApp: Naija Odyssey
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Up the Antibodies
AstraZeneca: Up the Antibodies
Premiered on: GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Garden of Music
Amp: Garden of Music
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
PgLang: That's Money
Cash App: PgLang: That's Money
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Level Up
Dr. Squatch Soap Co.: Level Up
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more
Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bonobos, Hyundai, Miele and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Kohler, Airbnb and more