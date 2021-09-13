Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Uber Eats, Subway and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 13, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Tom Brady stars in a spot for faux fragrance brand Bready; it’s actually a Subway ad. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz previewed the spot—and explained the conceit—in the Sept. 10 edition of “Marketing winners and losers of the week.”) Uber Eats serves up two pop stars in one commercial. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats’ latest celebrity duo.”) And Microsoft says that Windows 11 “brings you closer to what you love.” (Schultz, once again, has the backstory: “See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Brings You Closer to What You Love
Microsoft Windows: Brings You Closer to What You Love
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,073,962 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,530,400 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.91%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mayo vs. Ketchup
Uber Eats: Mayo vs. Ketchup
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 49,881,044 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $856,782 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You In?
FTX: You In?
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,876,949 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,529,537 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baker Mayfield Holds a Yard Sale
Progressive: Baker Mayfield Holds a Yard Sale
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,252,428,554 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,000,269 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.37%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Introducing the Freshly-Baked Fragrance Bready
Subway: Introducing the Freshly-Baked Fragrance Bready
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,166,175,666 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,084,478 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
