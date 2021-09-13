Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Uber Eats, Subway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Tom Brady stars in a spot for faux fragrance brand Bready; it’s actually a Subway ad. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz previewed the spot—and explained the conceit—in the Sept. 10 edition of “Marketing winners and losers of the week.”) Uber Eats serves up two pop stars in one commercial. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats’ latest celebrity duo.”) And Microsoft says that Windows 11 “brings you closer to what you love.” (Schultz, once again, has the backstory: “See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11.”)