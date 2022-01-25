Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, FedEx, Mint Mobile and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 25, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple makes a point about the durability of its iPhone 13 in a spot that shows that the smartphone is “toddler resistant.” (See also: “Jon Hamm is jealous of Tom Hanks, Snoopy and Billie Eilish in Apple TV+ brand campaign.”) NFL star Derrick Henry makes a cameo appearance in the latest from FedEx. And Ryan Reynolds decides to save money on his latest Mint Mobile commercial by hiring a director who was “willing to work for candy and approval.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Everyone but Jon Hamm
Apple TV+: Everyone but Jon Hamm
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 239,441,058 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,911,094 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.21%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Little Mistake. Big Demand.
FedEx: Little Mistake. Big Demand.
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 207,515,554 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,239,614 (73% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Run Baby Run
Apple iPhone: Run Baby Run
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 705,633,271 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $52,772,760 (49% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.52%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Shredder
TurboTax: Shredder
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,734,380,266 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,210,396 (62% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.79%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Child Director
Mint Mobile: Child Director
Premiered on: The NFL Today, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 106,316,913 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,660,642 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.04%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

