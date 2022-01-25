Watch the newest commercials from Apple, FedEx, Mint Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple makes a point about the durability of its iPhone 13 in a spot that shows that the smartphone is “toddler resistant.” (See also: “Jon Hamm is jealous of Tom Hanks, Snoopy and Billie Eilish in Apple TV+ brand campaign.”) NFL star Derrick Henry makes a cameo appearance in the latest from FedEx. And Ryan Reynolds decides to save money on his latest Mint Mobile commercial by hiring a director who was “willing to work for candy and approval.”