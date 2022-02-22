Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 22, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple tells the tale of a man who quickly applies for—and gets approved to immediately use—Apple Card so he can pay for a candy bar he’s already started eating in a store. (The Big Boi song “Chocolate,” featuring Trozé, serves as the soundtrack.) The NBA’s Zach LaVine, actor and comedian Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Puppy Monkey Baby star in one of a series of Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) ads that started airing during the NBA All-Star Game telecast. (Ad Age’s  E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “Mtn Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby is back.”) And a cast of crabs can’t help but gravitate toward LeBron James and his Hummer EV. (Ad Age’s  E.J. Schultz, once again, has the backstory—and a longer version of the ad: “See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
King of CrabWalk
GMC: King of CrabWalk
Premiered on: 2022 NBA All-Star Game, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,042,555,711 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,138,200 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.32%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Clipboards: Crossword Puzzle
State Farm: Clipboards: Crossword Puzzle
Premiered on: The B1G Show, Big Ten Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,112,398,158 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,410,193 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Product Placement
Mountain Dew: Product Placement
Premiered on: 2022 Hall of Fame Press Conference, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 97,471,519 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,241,888 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Voice of the Mountains: Smooth
Busch Beer: Voice of the Mountains: Smooth
Premiered on: 2022 Daytona 500, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 84,349,096 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,437,528 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Chocolate
Apple: Chocolate
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,760,523 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $331,448 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 8.43%
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

