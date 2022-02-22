Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple tells the tale of a man who quickly applies for—and gets approved to immediately use—Apple Card so he can pay for a candy bar he’s already started eating in a store. (The Big Boi song “Chocolate,” featuring Trozé, serves as the soundtrack.) The NBA’s Zach LaVine, actor and comedian Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Puppy Monkey Baby star in one of a series of Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) ads that started airing during the NBA All-Star Game telecast. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “Mtn Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby is back.”) And a cast of crabs can’t help but gravitate toward LeBron James and his Hummer EV. (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz, once again, has the backstory—and a longer version of the ad: “See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs.”)