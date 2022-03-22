Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Paramount+, AT&T and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Tim McGraw marvels at Paramount Mountain, “the place where entertainment lives,” in a spot for streaming service Paramount+. (ICYMI: “Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.) Zooey Deschanel fills in for AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) as part of a continuing March Madness campaign. (In an AT&T commercial we shared in the previous edition of Hot Spots, Lily interviews potential replacements for herself, including LaMelo Ball, Nicole Byer, Rosario Dawson, Mike Krzyzewski, Kumail Nanjiani and Matthew Stafford, in addition to Deschanel.) And some competitive high school students use Apple’s iPad Air to design promotional materials for their campaigns as they run for class president. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Apple’s iPad fuels an intense election showdown.”)

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Wildlife
Paramount+: Wildlife
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,056,124,544 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,810,676 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.20%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
March Madness: Quirky Charm
AT&T Wireless: March Madness: Quirky Charm
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,534,801,718 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,281,893 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.54%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Election
Apple iPad: Election
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 138,892,349 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,810,830 (37% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.84%
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Earn on What You Love
MGM Resorts: Earn on What You Love
Premiered on: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,302,264 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $133,734 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.08%
Attention Index: 27 (73% more interruptions than avg.)
Trusting Meineke
Meineke Car Care Centers: Trusting Meineke
Premiered on: Family Massacre, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,660,087 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,006 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.56%
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Visible, KeyBank, Zola and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Manscaped, Squarespace, Subway and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, TJ Maxx, Canva and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Powerade, Coke and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Visible, KeyBank, Zola and more

Watch the newest commercials from Visible, KeyBank, Zola and more
Watch the newest commercials from Manscaped, Squarespace, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials from Manscaped, Squarespace, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, TJ Maxx, Canva and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, TJ Maxx, Canva and more
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Powerade, Coke and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Powerade, Coke and more
Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more

Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more
Watch the newest commercials from Papa Murphy’s, Southern Company, Lexus and more

Watch the newest commercials from Papa Murphy’s, Southern Company, Lexus and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gap, Subway, Athleta and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gap, Subway, Athleta and more