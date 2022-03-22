Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Paramount+, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Tim McGraw marvels at Paramount Mountain, “the place where entertainment lives,” in a spot for streaming service Paramount+. (ICYMI: “Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.) Zooey Deschanel fills in for AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) as part of a continuing March Madness campaign. (In an AT&T commercial we shared in the previous edition of Hot Spots, Lily interviews potential replacements for herself, including LaMelo Ball, Nicole Byer, Rosario Dawson, Mike Krzyzewski, Kumail Nanjiani and Matthew Stafford, in addition to Deschanel.) And some competitive high school students use Apple’s iPad Air to design promotional materials for their campaigns as they run for class president. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Apple’s iPad fuels an intense election showdown.”)