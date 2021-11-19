Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, UPS, Downy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: UPS says, “You could get a job offer in under 30 minutes”—and invites viewers to apply at UPSjobs.com as it staffs up for the holiday season. Brooklinen hypes its early Black Friday sale, on now through Cyber Monday. And Downy Unstoppables serves up a retro, disco-inspired commercial with the tagline “A fresh too feisty to quit.”

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Duracell, Coke, Chewy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Spider Bite: Spider-Man + LiMu Emu & Doug
Liberty Mutual: Spider Bite: Spider-Man + LiMu Emu & Doug
Premiered on: Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,683,717,030 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,375,191 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Too Feisty
Downy: Too Feisty
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,800,286,038 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,599,768 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale: Focus on What Matters
Brooklinen: Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale: Focus on What Matters
Premiered on: Shipping Wars, FYI
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 47,689,743 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $218,841 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Fit for Your Passion
Garmin Sports & Fitness: Fit for Your Passion
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,099,337 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $107,361 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: A Job for Anyone
UPS: Holidays: A Job for Anyone
Premiered on: You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 20,682,913 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,958 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.99%
Attention Index: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Macy’s, Dollar General, Fitbit and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Jockey, International Delight and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more
Watch the newest commercials from Duracell, Coke, Chewy and more

Watch the newest commercials from Duracell, Coke, Chewy and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials from Macy’s, Dollar General, Fitbit and more

Watch the newest commercials from Macy’s, Dollar General, Fitbit and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Jockey, International Delight and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Jockey, International Delight and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube, Indeed, NordicTrack and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube, Indeed, NordicTrack and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google, Oreo, Visible and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google, Oreo, Visible and more
Watch the newest commercials from Sunoco, NYC & Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more

Watch the newest commercials from Sunoco, NYC & Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more