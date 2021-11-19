Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, UPS, Downy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: UPS says, “You could get a job offer in under 30 minutes”—and invites viewers to apply at UPSjobs.com as it staffs up for the holiday season. Brooklinen hypes its early Black Friday sale, on now through Cyber Monday. And Downy Unstoppables serves up a retro, disco-inspired commercial with the tagline “A fresh too feisty to quit.”