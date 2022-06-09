Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chanel, Samsung, MassMutual and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 09, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Disney World, KFC and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Chanel hypes Bleu de Chanel, a fragrance for men, with a little help from Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire.” MassMutual says its employees are “people who’ve been looking after people for over 170 years.” And in a fresh 30-second TV edit, Samsung calls its Neo QLED 8K TV “unreasonably good.” (A 60-second web version of the ad, minus the “unreasonably good” tagline, debuted on YouTube in May.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Do More
Samsung Smart TV: Do More
Premiered on: Gutfeld!, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 19,374,455 (95% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,248 (100% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Instinctive and Electric
Chanel: Instinctive and Electric
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 26,792,597 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $270,721 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Do It With Our People
MassMutual: We Do It With Our People
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 95,510,851 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $800,530 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
DC League of Super-Pets: Gentle Hug
ThunderWorks: DC League of Super-Pets: Gentle Hug
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 201,771,366 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $862,140 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Your Own
Jack in the Box: Get Your Own
Premiered on: Top Ten, Weather Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 133,500,773 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $147,341 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.63%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

