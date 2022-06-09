Watch the newest commercials from Chanel, Samsung, MassMutual and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Chanel hypes Bleu de Chanel, a fragrance for men, with a little help from Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire.” MassMutual says its employees are “people who’ve been looking after people for over 170 years.” And in a fresh 30-second TV edit, Samsung calls its Neo QLED 8K TV “unreasonably good.” (A 60-second web version of the ad, minus the “unreasonably good” tagline, debuted on YouTube in May.)