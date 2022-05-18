Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chrysler, Domino’s, Frito-Lay and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 18, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Nike, Cheetos and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Chrysler says its Pacifica is “the #VanLife for #RealLife.” Domino’s promotes its new Mind Ordering app in a co-promotion with Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory: “Why Domino’s is exploring ‘mind-ordering’ with ‘Stranger Things.’”) And R&B singer Mark Morrison helps hype Frito-Lay Variety Packs.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Unbox the Icons
Frito Lay: Unbox the Icons
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 25,878,144 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $239,945 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Stranger Things: Strange Order
Domino's: Stranger Things: Strange Order
Premiered on: Lost Cities With Albert Lin, National Geographic
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,065,522,833 (51% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,320,248 (52% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Van Life for Real Life
Chrysler: Van Life for Real Life
Premiered on: Blood Feuds, American Heroes Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Nine Roommates
SKIPPY: Nine Roommates
Premiered on: Brunch at Bobby's, Cooking Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Birthday Party
Tropicana: Birthday Party
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,080,976 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $103,204 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

