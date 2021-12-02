Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Amazon, Planters and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 02, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Geico, Aha and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Amazon tells the story of the Peñas, a young couple that one-ups the whole ugly sweater trend with ugly mittens. Discovery+ says “there’s something for everyone” to stream on its platform. And Planters serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current retro campaign. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory—and the 94-second version of the ad: “Planters taps Reginald VelJohnson in ‘Nutstalgic’ musical holiday spot.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Nutty Holiday
Planters: A Nutty Holiday
Premiered on: Unwrapped 2.0, Cooking Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Holidays: Party Peñas
Amazon: Holidays: Party Peñas
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,722,419,728 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $50,888,544 (41% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holiday: iPhone 13 Pro: Talk Show
T-Mobile: Holiday: iPhone 13 Pro: Talk Show
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,236,259,784 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,357,094 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
There's Something for Everyone: Stream for $4.99
Discovery+: There's Something for Everyone: Stream for $4.99
Premiered on: Speed Is the New Black, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,819,863,195 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,695,719 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Seize The Season: Practice
VRBO: Seize The Season: Practice
Premiered on: Bong Appétit, Viceland
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 139,920,651 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,030,305 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

