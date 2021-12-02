Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Amazon, Planters and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Amazon tells the story of the Peñas, a young couple that one-ups the whole ugly sweater trend with ugly mittens. Discovery+ says “there’s something for everyone” to stream on its platform. And Planters serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current retro campaign. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory—and the 94-second version of the ad: “Planters taps Reginald VelJohnson in ‘Nutstalgic’ musical holiday spot.”)