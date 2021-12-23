Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Fresh n’ Lean, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Fresh n’ Lean (which also often styles its name as Fresh N Lean) wants you to know that it delivers “meals ready to heat and eat in under three minutes.” McDonald’s hypes the “Sing 2” toys currently available in its Happy Meals in a co-promotion with the Universal Pictures animated comedy-musical. And Discovery+ calls itself “the streaming home of everything home” in a spot that calls attention to shows such as “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Property Brothers: Buying and Selling” that you can stream on the platform.