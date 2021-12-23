Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Fresh n’ Lean, McDonald’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Geico, Tyson and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Fresh n’ Lean (which also often styles its name as Fresh N Lean) wants you to know that it delivers “meals ready to heat and eat in under three minutes.” McDonald’s hypes the “Sing 2” toys currently available in its Happy Meals in a co-promotion with the Universal Pictures animated comedy-musical. And Discovery+ calls itself “the streaming home of everything home” in a spot that calls attention to shows such as “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Property Brothers: Buying and Selling” that you can stream on the platform.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Geico, Tyson and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Infiniti, Cars.com, Yeti and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Prudential, Crest, IHOP and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Behind the rankings: Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sing 2: Happy Meal: Auditions
McDonald's: Sing 2: Happy Meal: Auditions
Premiered on: Big City Greens, Disney XD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,811,872,942 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,797,219 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Santa Barkley
FanDuel: Santa Barkley
Premiered on: NBA Tip-Off, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 465,000,872 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,834,105 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.04%
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Streaming Home of Everything Home: $4.99
Discovery+: Streaming Home of Everything Home: $4.99
Premiered on: Where Murder Lies, Investigation Discovery
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,111,082,480 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,740,974 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Unwrap Each Other
Hims: Holidays: Unwrap Each Other
Premiered on: NFL on FOX Pregame, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Easy
Fresh n' Lean: Easy
Premiered on: Epic.Awesome.Videos, MTV Live
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 41,406,700 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $171,580 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

See all of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Mastercard, Postable, 1-800-Flowers and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Vuori, Papa Johns, Jared and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Geico, Tyson and more

Watch the newest commercials from MasterClass, Geico, Tyson and more
Watch the newest commercials from Infiniti, Cars.com, Yeti and more

Watch the newest commercials from Infiniti, Cars.com, Yeti and more
Watch the newest commercials from Prudential, Crest, IHOP and more

Watch the newest commercials from Prudential, Crest, IHOP and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mastercard, Postable, 1-800-Flowers and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mastercard, Postable, 1-800-Flowers and more
Watch the newest commercials from Peacock, Dave, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Peacock, Dave, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more
Watch the newest commercials from Vuori, Papa Johns, Jared and more

Watch the newest commercials from Vuori, Papa Johns, Jared and more
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Stir, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Stir, Guitar Center and more