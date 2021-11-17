Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Duracell, Coke, Chewy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 17, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Coca-Cola serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current holiday commercial. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the two-and-a-half-minute version of the spot: “Coke’s ‘Real Magic’ holiday ad is all about community.”) A family’s pets all join in on the holiday cheer in the latest from Chewy. And Duracell says, “Your gifts deserve Duracell.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Chimney
Coca-Cola: Chimney
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 387,126,949 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,132,204 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unexpected
Lincoln Motor Company: Unexpected
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,122,767,244 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,613,487 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Holiday Moments
Chewy.com: Holiday Moments
Premiered on: The Twilight Zone, SYFY
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,127,442,846 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,067,245 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Does It Matter?
DURACELL: Holidays: Does It Matter?
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 280,222,942 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,026,264 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Help Yourself
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Help Yourself
Premiered on: Air Aces, American Heroes Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 18,580,537 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,463 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.27%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
