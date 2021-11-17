Watch the newest commercials from Duracell, Coke, Chewy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Coca-Cola serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current holiday commercial. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the two-and-a-half-minute version of the spot: “Coke’s ‘Real Magic’ holiday ad is all about community.”) A family’s pets all join in on the holiday cheer in the latest from Chewy. And Duracell says, “Your gifts deserve Duracell.”