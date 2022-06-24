Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, United, ButcherBox and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Meat delivery subscription service ButcherBox says, “It’s time to uncomplicate our plates again.” The Home Depot positions itself as a shopping destination for major appliances, including stoves and refrigerators. And United Airlines says it’s proud to support HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) golf teams.

Cannes Lions 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Golf Is Ours
United Airlines: Golf Is Ours
Premiered on: NBC4 News at 11pm, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 84,590,719 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,427,871 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.89%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Uncomplicate Our Plates
ButcherBox: Uncomplicate Our Plates
Premiered on: Eyewitness News 4:30AM, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 139,804,179 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $341,954 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Trying New Things: Fire
Gold Peak Iced Tea: Trying New Things: Fire
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 230,357,502 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,676,641 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Bespoke Postman
Bespoke Post: Bespoke Postman
Premiered on: Become 1, The Sportsman Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,113,072 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $213,407 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everything Just Clicks: Fourth of July Savings: Samsung Appliances
The Home Depot: Everything Just Clicks: Fourth of July Savings: Samsung Appliances
Premiered on: Extreme Couponing, TLC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,263,544,548 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,840,020 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

See Ad Age Datacenter Agency Report 2022

How the agency business rebounded with a surge in revenue and hiring.
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gold Peak, Tubi, Hello Bello and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Intel, Tim Hortons and more
Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more

Watch the newest commercials from Disney+, Truebill, Bumper and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mint Mobile, Meta, Vitaminwater and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mint Mobile, Meta, Vitaminwater and more
Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more

Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Whirlpool, Chase and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Geico, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Geico, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more