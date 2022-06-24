Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, United, ButcherBox and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Meat delivery subscription service ButcherBox says, “It’s time to uncomplicate our plates again.” The Home Depot positions itself as a shopping destination for major appliances, including stoves and refrigerators. And United Airlines says it’s proud to support HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) golf teams.