Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Gorilla Glue, Aha and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 27, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Gerber, Taco Bell, Aon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle of the Hulu comedy “Pen15” star in the latest from Aha, the sparkling water brand owned by The Coca-Cola Company, as part of its continuing “Can I get an Aha?” campaign. (Previously: “Coca-Cola invents a new ‘l-aha-nguage’ to promote Aha sparkling water,” from Ad Age, May 11, 2021.) Speaking of Hulu, NBA star LaMelo Ball hypes the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV package. And The Gorilla Glue Company promotes Gorilla Super Glue with the help of its long-running gorilla character.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Funny
Jimmy John's: Funny
Premiered on: Playoff Central Live, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 329,131,183 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,264,570 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pit StAHAp
AHA Sparkling Water: Pit StAHAp
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,074,726 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,380 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
LaMelO's: The Hulu + Live TV Cereal
Hulu: LaMelO's: The Hulu + Live TV Cereal
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Your Baby Deserves Less
WaterWipes: Your Baby Deserves Less
Premiered on: Judge Judy, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 419,693 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,130 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.00%
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)
Tug of War
Gorilla Glue: Tug of War
Premiered on: Top 10, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 331,559,303 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $789,923 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

