Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Gorilla Glue, Aha and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle of the Hulu comedy “Pen15” star in the latest from Aha, the sparkling water brand owned by The Coca-Cola Company, as part of its continuing “Can I get an Aha?” campaign. (Previously: “Coca-Cola invents a new ‘l-aha-nguage’ to promote Aha sparkling water,” from Ad Age, May 11, 2021.) Speaking of Hulu, NBA star LaMelo Ball hypes the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV package. And The Gorilla Glue Company promotes Gorilla Super Glue with the help of its long-running gorilla character.