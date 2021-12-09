Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from JBL, SiriusXM, Jack in the Box and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 09, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: SiriusXM serves up another installment of its continuing “Everything you want to hear lives here” campaign. (See: “Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl, LL Cool J and Bella Poarch live under the same roof in SiriusXM’s biggest-ever brand campaign,” from Ad Age in September.) JBL teases its upcoming “JBL x Giannis” collaboration with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Jack in the Box introduces “shoulder patties” in a comically retro ad that first dropped during ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory—and more retro ads from other brands: “Watch 6 throwback ads from ’80s-themed Jimmy Kimmel special.”)

<

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Wait of the World
Heinz Ketchup: The Wait of the World
Premiered on: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 296,255,022 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,311,396 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
The Home of SiriusXM Presents: Sunday
SiriusXM Satellite Radio: The Home of SiriusXM Presents: Sunday
Premiered on: That White People S..., Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 333,742,310 (52% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,600,661 (67% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Challenge
JBL: New Challenge
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Shoulder Patties
Jack in the Box: Shoulder Patties
Premiered on: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 233,840,178 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $511,940 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.02%
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Clams, Cheddar and Bread
Jackpocket: Clams, Cheddar and Bread
Premiered on: Family Feud, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 29,011,843 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $201,982 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.61%
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
