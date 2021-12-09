Watch the newest commercials from JBL, SiriusXM, Jack in the Box and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: SiriusXM serves up another installment of its continuing “Everything you want to hear lives here” campaign. (See: “Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl, LL Cool J and Bella Poarch live under the same roof in SiriusXM’s biggest-ever brand campaign,” from Ad Age in September.) JBL teases its upcoming “JBL x Giannis” collaboration with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Jack in the Box introduces “shoulder patties” in a comically retro ad that first dropped during ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory—and more retro ads from other brands: “Watch 6 throwback ads from ’80s-themed Jimmy Kimmel special.”)