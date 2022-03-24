Watch the newest commercials from Jeep, Peroni, M&M’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Jeep Grand Cherokee wants you to head out into the “big, wild, raging, so-damn-beautiful-it-hurts world.” Peroni says it’s “crisp, refreshing and authentically Italian” in a spot with the tagline “Live every moment.” And M&M’s hypes new Crunchy Cookie M&M’s. (See also: “Why M&M’s ordered a mascot makeover” and “M&M’s recreates album covers in first campaign since redesign frenzy,” both from Ad Age’s Jon Springer.)