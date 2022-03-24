Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Jeep, Peroni, M&M’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 24, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jeep Grand Cherokee wants you to head out into the “big, wild, raging, so-damn-beautiful-it-hurts world.” Peroni says it’s “crisp, refreshing and authentically Italian” in a spot with the tagline “Live every moment.” And M&M’s hypes new Crunchy Cookie M&M’s. (See also: “Why M&M’s ordered a mascot makeover” and “M&M’s recreates album covers in first campaign since redesign frenzy,” both from Ad Age’s Jon Springer.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Live Every Moment
Peroni Brewery: Live Every Moment
Premiered on: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,594,751 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $113,033 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.65%
Attention Index: 168 (68% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Made for What You're Made Of
Jeep: Made for What You're Made Of
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 960,603,391 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,384,560 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.53%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Two Classics in One
M&M's: Two Classics in One
Premiered on: Friends, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 445,139,462 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,035,198 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Intuition
Cognizant: Intuition
Premiered on: PGA TOUR: The CUT, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 132,851 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,362 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.05%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Morning Routine
Starface World: Morning Routine
Premiered on: Sex and the City, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
