Watch the newest commercials from Marshalls, Geico, Ralph Lauren and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Ralph Lauren serves up a fresh TV cut of a stylish black-and-white ad for Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum starring models Gigi Hadid, Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube back in June.) Off-price retailer Marshalls wants you to “Give it extra,” per the tagline of its new ad. And Animal from Sesame Street stars in the latest from Geico.
