Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Marshalls, Geico, Ralph Lauren and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

Ralph Lauren serves up a fresh TV cut of a stylish black-and-white ad for Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum starring models Gigi Hadid, Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube back in June.) Off-price retailer Marshalls wants you to “Give it extra,” per the tagline of its new ad. And Animal from Sesame Street stars in the latest from Geico.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
There's an Animal in the Attic
GEICO: There's an Animal in the Attic
Premiered on: Women's College Volleyball, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,836,343,605 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,308,018 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.70%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What Now?
PETCO: What Now?
Premiered on: Junkyard Empire, Motor Trend Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Black Tie Party
Ralph Lauren Fragrances: Black Tie Party
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Dinner? Served
Marshalls: Dinner? Served
Premiered on: Tamron Hall, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 954,836,787 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,524,199 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Witches Halloween
Baileys Irish Cream: Witches Halloween
Premiered on: 100 latinos dijeron, Estrella TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,593,578 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,570 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 167 (67% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more
Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more

Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more
Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more

Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more