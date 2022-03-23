Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Behr, Vinted and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 23, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Paramount+, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Vinted, the online marketplace for new and secondhand clothing and accessories, wants you to know that it doesn’t charge selling fees. Behr says, “If you don’t repaint every now and then, it’s like the old you is still hanging around.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: “Behr Paint helps ‘exorcise’ your home of your former self.”) And Progressive serves up another installment of its continuing campaign starring its Dr. Rick character; this one is focused on going to the movies. (ICYMI: “Progressive’s Dr. Rick discusses his new book,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dr. Rick: Movies
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Movies
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,074,247,859 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45,965,547 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.11%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Festival Girl
BEHR Paint: Festival Girl
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 44,634,149 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $687,261 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Surf Retreat
Vinted: Surf Retreat
Premiered on: Too Cute!, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,556,550 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $92,764 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Best In Pests: Termites
Orkin: The Best In Pests: Termites
Premiered on: Adele: Homecoming, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 17,909,497 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $147,748 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fishing
U.S. Army: Fishing
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 234,423,031 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,030,907 (48% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
