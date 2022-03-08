Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Sling, Toyota, Old Navy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Toyota calls attention to the partnership between its Toyota Racing Development division and the U.S. Paralympics Alpine Ski Team to develop and launch the Toyota Sit-Ski. Sling shows off what it calls its Fan Freak-Out Zone, a (fictional) facility where basketball fans can “let it all out.” And Old Navy serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current TikTok-inspired spot. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 60-second version: “A TikTok post inspired Old Navy’s new commercial.”)

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from HBO Max, Xfinity Mobile, Corona Extra and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
R&R
Jimmy John's: R&R
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 73,914,121 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $514,264 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2022 Winter Paralympics: SitSki
Toyota: 2022 Winter Paralympics: SitSki
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Paralympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,746,443,508 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $175,684,539 (35% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.11%
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fan Freak-Out Zone
Sling: Fan Freak-Out Zone
Premiered on: In Ice Cold Blood, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 497,053,788 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,953,752 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baggage
Dick's Sporting Goods: Baggage
Premiered on: Butlers in Love, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 57,480,234 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,423,995 (86% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.98%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Written By the Internet
Old Navy: Written By the Internet
Premiered on: Venga la alegría, Azteca America Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 106,769,656 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,119,540 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.96%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Cheetos, Ruggable, Dollar Shave Club and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Farmers, DoorDash, Wendy’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L’Oréal Paris, Toyota and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Join us on March 10 for our free Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse virtual event.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more

Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more
Watch the newest commercials from HBO Max, Xfinity Mobile, Corona Extra and more

Watch the newest commercials from HBO Max, Xfinity Mobile, Corona Extra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Cheetos, Ruggable, Dollar Shave Club and more

Watch the newest commercials from Cheetos, Ruggable, Dollar Shave Club and more
Watch the newest commercials from Farmers, DoorDash, Wendy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Farmers, DoorDash, Wendy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L’Oréal Paris, Toyota and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L’Oréal Paris, Toyota and more
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more
Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more