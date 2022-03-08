Watch the newest commercials from Sling, Toyota, Old Navy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Toyota calls attention to the partnership between its Toyota Racing Development division and the U.S. Paralympics Alpine Ski Team to develop and launch the Toyota Sit-Ski. Sling shows off what it calls its Fan Freak-Out Zone, a (fictional) facility where basketball fans can “let it all out.” And Old Navy serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its current TikTok-inspired spot. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 60-second version: “A TikTok post inspired Old Navy’s new commercial.”)