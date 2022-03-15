Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Powerade, Coke and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 15, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Powerade says, “Pause is power.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Powerade debuts mental health-focused ad with Simone Biles.”) Taco Bell hypes the limited-time return of its Nacho Fries with a faux movie trailer for a “Groundhog Day”-like thriller titled “Fry Again.” And WNBA star Breanna Stewart stars—along with the voice of Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie—in the latest from Coke. (The backstory on that campaign appears near the end of Jardine’s Powerade post; Powerade is a Coca-Cola Company brand.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fry Again
Taco Bell: Fry Again
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,797,327,661 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,647,710 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
March Madness: Pause Is Power
Powerade: March Madness: Pause Is Power
Premiered on: NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,247,495 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $100,237 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.25%
Attention Index: 182 (82% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Voice
State Farm: Voice
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,714,053,697 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,224,486 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.90%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Lisa Leslie of Coke
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: The Lisa Leslie of Coke
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,007,389 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $951,563 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Signs
Miller Lite: Signs
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 176,273,773 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,536,542 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.11%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
