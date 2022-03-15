Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Powerade, Coke and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Powerade says, “Pause is power.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Powerade debuts mental health-focused ad with Simone Biles.”) Taco Bell hypes the limited-time return of its Nacho Fries with a faux movie trailer for a “Groundhog Day”-like thriller titled “Fry Again.” And WNBA star Breanna Stewart stars—along with the voice of Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie—in the latest from Coke. (The backstory on that campaign appears near the end of Jardine’s Powerade post; Powerade is a Coca-Cola Company brand.)