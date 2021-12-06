Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Upwork, Fresh Step, Under Armour and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 06, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, H&M, Liberty Mutual and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Fresh Step, the kitty litter brand, suggests that you should “be more like your cat.” (A web version of this ad debuted online in October.) Steph Curry stars in a spot for Curry Brand from Under Armour. And Upwork, the marketplace for freelance talent, says, “When the world is your workforce, finding the perfect project manager, designer, developer or whomever you may need, tends to fall right into place.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Change the Game for Good
Under Armour: Change the Game for Good
Premiered on: NBA Today, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 508,971,255 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,506,892 (54% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Perfect Fit: Project Manager
Upwork: The Perfect Fit: Project Manager
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 21,925,839 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $938,029 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.73%
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
My Cause, My Cleats: Acoustic Neuroma Association
NFL: My Cause, My Cleats: Acoustic Neuroma Association
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Heart
Hero MotoCorp: Heart
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Be More Like Your Cat: Cat Nap
Fresh Step: Be More Like Your Cat: Cat Nap
Premiered on: Friends, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 149,339,018 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $674,669 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
