Watch the newest commercials from Upwork, Fresh Step, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Fresh Step, the kitty litter brand, suggests that you should “be more like your cat.” (A web version of this ad debuted online in October.) Steph Curry stars in a spot for Curry Brand from Under Armour. And Upwork, the marketplace for freelance talent, says, “When the world is your workforce, finding the perfect project manager, designer, developer or whomever you may need, tends to fall right into place.”