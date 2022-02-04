Watch the newest commercials from Visa, Mattress Firm, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: “Don’t let junk sleep lead you to a life of crime,” Liev Schreiber says in the latest from Mattress Firm. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren covered the first phase of the “Unjunk your sleep” campaign last July: “Liev Schreiber wants to end ‘junk sleep’ in Mattress Firm brand campaign.”) “When more of us play, more of us win,” Visa says in a spot that calls attention to its sponsorship of the Olympics. And Toyota says, “With all the moving we do, maybe we’ve forgotten how joyous movement can be” in a spot that calls attention to its sponsorship of the Olympics.