Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Visa, Mattress Firm, Toyota and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “Don’t let junk sleep lead you to a life of crime,” Liev Schreiber says in the latest from Mattress Firm. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren covered the first phase of the “Unjunk your sleep” campaign last July: “Liev Schreiber wants to end ‘junk sleep’ in Mattress Firm brand campaign.”) “When more of us play, more of us win,” Visa says in a spot that calls attention to its sponsorship of the Olympics. And Toyota says, “With all the moving we do, maybe we’ve forgotten how joyous movement can be” in a spot that calls attention to its sponsorship of the Olympics.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Chewy, Cheerios, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

 

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Junk Sleep Is a Slippery Slope, America
Mattress Firm: Junk Sleep Is a Slippery Slope, America
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Powering Participation
VISA: Powering Participation
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 234,665,616 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,796,399 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Samsung x Beijing 2022: Proud Sponsor of a World Coming Together
Samsung Mobile: Samsung x Beijing 2022: Proud Sponsor of a World Coming Together
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 849,442,632 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,049,477 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.39%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Movement
Toyota: Movement
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,341,297,359 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,315,926 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hire the Right People
ZipRecruiter: Hire the Right People
Premiered on: The Preacher's Wife, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 839,043,862 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,087,149 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Join us on March 10 for our free Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse virtual event.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chewy, Cheerios, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chewy, Cheerios, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more
Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more

Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more
Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more

Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hershey’s, Dodge, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hershey’s, Dodge, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, FedEx, Mint Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, FedEx, Mint Mobile and more