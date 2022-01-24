Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, PrettyLitter, Oakley and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Martha Stewart explains why her cats use PrettyLitter. (Stewart became PrettyLitter’s spokesperson in February 2021; her various ads for the brand previously ran primarily on social media.) Walgreens updates a COVID-19-focused campaign it first started running last fall; where it used to say, “Schedule your flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines,” it now says, “Schedule your free COVID-19 booster.” And NFL stars, including Aaron Jones and Derwin James, appear in the latest installment of Oakley’s continuing “Be Who You Are” campaign.