Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, PrettyLitter, Oakley and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 24, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Care.com, Tropicana, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Martha Stewart explains why her cats use PrettyLitter. (Stewart became PrettyLitter’s spokesperson in February 2021; her various ads for the brand previously ran primarily on social media.) Walgreens updates a COVID-19-focused campaign it first started running last fall; where it used to say, “Schedule your flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines,” it now says, “Schedule your free COVID-19 booster.” And NFL stars, including Aaron Jones and Derwin James, appear in the latest installment of Oakley’s continuing “Be Who You Are” campaign.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NFL Anthem: Be Who You Are
Oakley: NFL Anthem: Be Who You Are
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 36,872,686 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,913,596 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Start Here: Free COVID-19 Booster
Walgreens: Start Here: Free COVID-19 Booster
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,950,946,496 (69% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,333,504 (49% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.77%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Disney World: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Premiered on: Nightly Pop, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 977,336,422 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,438,722 (63% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.67%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Never Misses
Subway: Never Misses
Premiered on: Bones, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,168,137,000 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,885,826 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Martha Approved
PrettyLitter: Martha Approved
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 243,405,722 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $673,562 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

