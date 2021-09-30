Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 30, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Fidelity tells the story of a man named Ben who is “feeling totally zen” because he trusts Fidelity to help him prepare for retirement. Xfinity wants you to know that you can get $300 off the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 when you switch to Xfinity Mobile. And Regina King helps Wells Fargo hype its new Active Cash Visa Card.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fansville: Transfer Portal: Rico
Dr Pepper: Fansville: Transfer Portal: Rico
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 490,010,395 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,688,957 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.69%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Lucked Out
Wells Fargo: Lucked Out
Premiered on: Shark Tank, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 132,632,059 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $372,786 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.12%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Movies: Get $300 off the iPhone 13 Pro
XFINITY Mobile: Movies: Get $300 off the iPhone 13 Pro
Premiered on: Pac-12 Football in 60, PAC-12 Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 688,726,575 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,331,112 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.96%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
The Planning Effect: Ben on Retirement
Fidelity Investments: The Planning Effect: Ben on Retirement
Premiered on: CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 605,504,830 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,906,240 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Online Dating
Securian Financial: Online Dating
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,238,274 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $74,818 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
