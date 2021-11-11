Watch the newest commercials from YouTube, Indeed, NordicTrack and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: NordicTrack wants you to know that its Black Friday sale is on now. YouTube highlights entrepreneurs who got started with some basic YouTube search queries (e.g., “how to make allergy free soap,” “how to smoke brisket”). And Indeed says, “We help the former military get jobs” in a spot timed to Veterans Day.