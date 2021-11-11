Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube, Indeed, NordicTrack and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 11, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Google, Oreo, Visible and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NordicTrack wants you to know that its Black Friday sale is on now. YouTube highlights entrepreneurs who got started with some basic YouTube search queries (e.g., “how to make allergy free soap,” “how to smoke brisket”). And Indeed says, “We help the former military get jobs” in a spot timed to Veterans Day.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Veterans Day: The Heroic
Indeed: Veterans Day: The Heroic
Premiered on: Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence, History Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,504,199,807 (76% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,271,408 (79% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
George
Nations Lending: George
Premiered on: Judge Judy, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
What Will You Learn?
YouTube: What Will You Learn?
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,945,641 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $81,232 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holiday Sale: Black Friday Starts Now
NordicTrack: Holiday Sale: Black Friday Starts Now
Premiered on: Front and Center, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 549,790,004 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,824,591 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Winter Summerland
Bacardi: Winter Summerland
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 60,284,018 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,418,094 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.78%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
