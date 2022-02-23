Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: YouTube TV calls itself “live TV reinvented for the 21st Century.” Ben and Fred Savage help hype Goldfish Mega Bites, which Ben calls “a reboot” of “a childhood icon—just bigger, bolder and cheesier.” And Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” serves as the soundtrack for a United States Postal Service ad with the tagline “Delivering for America.”