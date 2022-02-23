Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 23, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: YouTube TV calls itself “live TV reinvented for the 21st Century.” Ben and Fred Savage help hype Goldfish Mega Bites, which Ben calls “a reboot” of “a childhood icon—just bigger, bolder and cheesier.” And Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” serves as the soundtrack for a United States Postal Service ad with the tagline “Delivering for America.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Reboot
Goldfish: Reboot
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 198,581,538 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $881,346 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Live TV for the 21st Century
YouTube TV: Live TV for the 21st Century
Premiered on: black-ish, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 324,003,548 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,601,889 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everywhere
USPS: Everywhere
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Celebrate Together
Hershey's: Celebrate Together
Premiered on: Storage Wars, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,651,594,984 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,397,298 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Car Smell
Goldman Sachs: New Car Smell
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
