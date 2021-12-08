Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Prime Video, State Farm, Disney+ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Disney+ serves up a fresh installment of its continuing campaign starring Dave Bautista in support of The Disney Bundle. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren wrote about the original ad back in July: “Meet Dave Bautista in his latest Disney role: The Streamer.”) A gamer complains about the cost of in-game purchases in the latest from State Farm. And Amazon Prime Video shows how you can use its X-Ray feature to shop the fashions you see in some of its streaming shows and movies.