Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Prime Video, State Farm, Disney+ and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 08, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, The Home Depot, Sephora and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Disney+ serves up a fresh installment of its continuing campaign starring Dave Bautista in support of The Disney Bundle. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren wrote about the original ad back in July: “Meet Dave Bautista in his latest Disney role: The Streamer.”) A gamer complains about the cost of in-game purchases in the latest from State Farm. And Amazon Prime Video shows how you can use its X-Ray feature to shop the fashions you see in some of its streaming shows and movies.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Into the Wild
State Farm: Into the Wild
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,690,437,568 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $57,043,898 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.67%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Mariah Menu
McDonald's: The Mariah Menu
Premiered on: The Santa Clause, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,223,810,089 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,665,171 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Loan Falcon
OnDeck: Loan Falcon
Premiered on: Ancient Aliens, History Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Entertainment Never Ends
Amazon Prime Video: Entertainment Never Ends
Premiered on: Skyscraper, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 972,921,680 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,306,998 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meet the Streamer: Frozen 2
Disney+: Meet the Streamer: Frozen 2
Premiered on: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,072,881,475 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,933,132 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
