Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: American Express explains how one (fictional*) small business executive uses her American Express Business Card to earn Membership Rewards points. Whirlpool wants you to know that its washers equipped with a Load & Go Dispenser can hold enough detergent for up to 20 loads. And JCPenney hypes its Fourth of July Sale.
*There’s small print at the start of the spot that reads “This is a fictional character from a fictional business.”