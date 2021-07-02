Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 02, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl's, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: American Express explains how one (fictional*) small business executive uses her American Express Business Card to earn Membership Rewards points. Whirlpool wants you to know that its washers equipped with a Load & Go Dispenser can hold enough detergent for up to 20 loads. And JCPenney hypes its Fourth of July Sale.

*There’s small print at the start of the spot that reads “This is a fictional character from a fictional business.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
GoGo Food Co.
American Express: GoGo Food Co.
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,624,267,699 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,176,370 (34% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Fall
Whirlpool: Fall
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 241,823,135 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,003,965 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
A Lot to It
Offerpad: A Lot to It
Premiered on: NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 106,043,400 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,704 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.64%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Third Live Concert
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Third Live Concert
Premiered on: Larry King Special Report, Travel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,130,388,830 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,638,084 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Celebrate Summer: Every Moment
JCPenney: Celebrate Summer: Every Moment
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 552,250,251 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,065,133 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.08%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

