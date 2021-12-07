Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, The Home Depot, Sephora and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 07, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple hypes its 3rd-generation AirPods with Spatial Audio in a retro “iPod silhouette”-style spot set to the song “777” by Silk Sonic. The Home Depot says, “Make the holidays yours with a little help from The Home Depot.” And Sephora wants you to know that you can get 20% off at its Beauty for All Event through Dec. 12.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Roll the Dice
Apple AirPods: Roll the Dice
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 38,675,803 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,339,248 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.63%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Growth
Cigna: Growth
Premiered on: Meet the Press, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 358,166,000 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,661,078 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.21%
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
A Thousand Lights
The Home Depot: A Thousand Lights
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,085,884,321 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,946,037 (42% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sunglass Hut Is Here
Macy's: Sunglass Hut Is Here
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,796,885,760 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,135,637 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beauty-for-All Event: Holidays: 20% Off
Sephora: Beauty-for-All Event: Holidays: 20% Off
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 163,673,989 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,599,810 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
