Watch the newest commercials from Apple, The Home Depot, Sephora and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple hypes its 3rd-generation AirPods with Spatial Audio in a retro “iPod silhouette”-style spot set to the song “777” by Silk Sonic. The Home Depot says, “Make the holidays yours with a little help from The Home Depot.” And Sephora wants you to know that you can get 20% off at its Beauty for All Event through Dec. 12.