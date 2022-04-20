Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Ikea serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a playful ad titled “Infinite Play.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 60-second version: “Home becomes a playground for stressed adults in IKEA’s latest campaign.”) Leonardo da Vinci parties with his Mona Lisa model in the latest from Avocados From Mexico. (Previously: “How Avocados From Mexico is using the Super Bowl to acquire first-party data,” from Ad Age’s Asa Hiken.) And Samsung hypes the Galaxy S22 Ultra.