Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 20, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Ikea serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a playful ad titled “Infinite Play.” (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 60-second version: “Home becomes a playground for stressed adults in IKEA’s latest campaign.”) Leonardo da Vinci parties with his Mona Lisa model in the latest from Avocados From Mexico. (Previously: “How Avocados From Mexico is using the Super Bowl to acquire first-party data,” from Ad Age’s Asa Hiken.) And Samsung hypes the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cinco Renaissance
Avocados From Mexico: Cinco Renaissance
Premiered on: Trisha's Southern Kitchen, Food Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 93,297,582 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $508,003 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Next-Level Epic Has Landed
Samsung Mobile: Next-Level Epic Has Landed
Premiered on: 9-1-1, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,198,987,511 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,507,794 (37% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Infinite Play
IKEA: Infinite Play
Premiered on: Center Court Live, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 531,655,206 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,415,491 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Damian Lillard vs Ryan Garcia: All G
Gatorade: Damian Lillard vs Ryan Garcia: All G
Premiered on: NBA Playoff Playback, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 300,253,925 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,222,462 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Live in Original: Paradise of Curves
Etsy: Live in Original: Paradise of Curves
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 572,734,231 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,840,411 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

