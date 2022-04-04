Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 04, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer's, Tom Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Carvana serves up a reenactment of a “real customer story”—and then shows us the actual customer, a woman named Amy, next to the actress who just portrayed her. “Find the one you’re looking for,” Zillow says in a fresh 30-second TV cut of one of the ads in its current couples-focused campaign. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory—and a 90-second version of this and a another new ad from the brand here: “Zillow’s romantic pool-hopping ad promotes app in hot housing market.”) And Jessica Alba and her family are shown “making every moment fun” with Nintendo Switch. (Nintendo released an extended web version of this ad on YouTube on March 31.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jessica Alba Makes Every Moment Fun With Nintendo Switch
Nintendo: Jessica Alba Makes Every Moment Fun With Nintendo Switch
Premiered on: Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 421,711,951 (75% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,846,957 (59% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Real Customer Story: Amy
Carvana: Real Customer Story: Amy
Premiered on: The Incredible Dr. Pol, National Geographic Wild
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,124,127,906 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,481,321 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Zillow Has the Most Homes
Zillow: Zillow Has the Most Homes
Premiered on: PAW Patrol, Nick
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,176,498,463 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,272,690 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get It All Done
Yohana: Get It All Done
Premiered on: Rick and Morty, Adult Swim
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 90,557 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,248 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 187 (87% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Blossom: Let's Do It!
Conceptiv Apps: Blossom: Let's Do It!
Premiered on: Bewitched, Logo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 93,317,643 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $317,427 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

