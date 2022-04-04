Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Carvana serves up a reenactment of a “real customer story”—and then shows us the actual customer, a woman named Amy, next to the actress who just portrayed her. “Find the one you’re looking for,” Zillow says in a fresh 30-second TV cut of one of the ads in its current couples-focused campaign. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory—and a 90-second version of this and a another new ad from the brand here: “Zillow’s romantic pool-hopping ad promotes app in hot housing market.”) And Jessica Alba and her family are shown “making every moment fun” with Nintendo Switch. (Nintendo released an extended web version of this ad on YouTube on March 31.)