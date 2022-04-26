Watch the newest commercials from Gerber, Taco Bell, Aon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its new White Hot Ranch Nacho Fries. Golf analyst and caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay says that Aon, the global professional services company, “is in the business of better decisions.” And Gerber wants new parents to know about Plant-tastic, “our first range of plant protein recipes for little ones.”