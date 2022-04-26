Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Gerber, Taco Bell, Aon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its new White Hot Ranch Nacho Fries. Golf analyst and caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay says that Aon, the global professional services company, “is in the business of better decisions.” And Gerber wants new parents to know about Plant-tastic, “our first range of plant protein recipes for little ones.” 

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Move Like It's Summer
Bacardi: Move Like It's Summer
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 19,058,393 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $231,330 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.89%
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Deja Chew
Taco Bell: Deja Chew
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,848,050,850 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,658,230 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
NHL: Find Your Wins
New Amsterdam Spirits: NHL: Find Your Wins
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,499,862 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,923 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
Welcome
Gerber: Welcome
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 325,163,548 (88% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,205,788 (87% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Wherever You Compete
Aon: Wherever You Compete
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,001,682 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,285 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more
Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more

Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more
Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more

Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hers, Neighbor, Ladder and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hers, Neighbor, Ladder and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more