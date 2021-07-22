Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them.)

A few highlights: Facebook’s Instagram serves up clips of skaters executing—and talking about—the “no comply,” a classic skateboarding trick. Team USA triathlete Kevin McDowell, who will be competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, stars in the latest from Manscaped. And Hotwire serves up another in a series of ads with the tagline “Book beyond your wildest means”; this one features a man luxuriating in his hotel’s terry cloth robe. (An online version of this spot debuted in June on YouTube.)

 

Related articles
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Evolution of the No Comply
Instagram: The Evolution of the No Comply
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Book Beyond Your Wildest Means: Terry Cloth
Hotwire: Book Beyond Your Wildest Means: Terry Cloth
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 29,683,321 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $381,465 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Jungle Cruise: Rock the Boat
Applebee's: Jungle Cruise: Rock the Boat
Premiered on: The News With Shepard Smith, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,221,771,286 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,335,389 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.41%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Official Sponsor of The USA Triathlon
Manscaped: Official Sponsor of The USA Triathlon
Premiered on: Iron Resurrection, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 120,121,024 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $454,054 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Big + Wig
ESPN Fantasy Games: Big + Wig
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, ESPN2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more
Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more