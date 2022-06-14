Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Hulu wants you to “check into your obsessions” at “The Hulu Motel.” JC Penney serves up a fresh installment of the continuing “Shopping is back!” campaign featuring its Penny James character (Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”); this one focuses on shoes and diamonds. And iRobot serves up another in its series of “Situation Roomb” spots. (Ad Age’s Keira Wingate has the backstory on the campaign here, and you can watch a previous “Situation Roomb” commercial in the June 2 Hot Spots here.)