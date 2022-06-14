Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, JC Penney, iRobot and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 14, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hulu wants you to “check into your obsessions” at “The Hulu Motel.” JC Penney serves up a fresh installment of the continuing “Shopping is back!” campaign featuring its Penny James character (Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”); this one focuses on shoes and diamonds. And iRobot serves up another in its series of “Situation Roomb” spots. (Ad Age’s Keira Wingate has the backstory on the campaign here, and you can watch a previous “Situation Roomb” commercial in the June 2 Hot Spots here.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Name
Procter & Gamble: The Name
Premiered on: TIME100: The World's Most Influential People, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 82,008,458 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $226,065 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.34%
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Gym Shorts
iRobot: Gym Shorts
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 531,209,760 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,560,087 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hulu Motel: Check Into Your Obsessions
Hulu: Hulu Motel: Check Into Your Obsessions
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,817,034,063 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,728,362 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Angry Birds Journey: Anger Management
Rovio Entertainment: Angry Birds Journey: Anger Management
Premiered on: The Jeffersons, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,523,984 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $60,629 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Shopping With Penny James: Shoes and Diamonds
JC Penney: Shopping With Penny James: Shoes and Diamonds
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 616,439,315 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,342,962 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
